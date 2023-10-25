|
25.10.2023 15:53:00
Stock-Split Watch: Could These 2 Growth Stocks Be Next?
Over the past few years, we have witnessed several high-profile stock splits. Of course, these moves don't fundamentally change the value of a corporation. However, they can generate some buzz and renewed interest from investors, and allow people on a budget to acquire whole shares of companies with less money, as opposed to opting for fractional shares.Companies sometimes institute stock splits when their shares become "too expensive." With that in mind, let's look at two companies that could go that route based on their share prices: Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG). The good thing is that, stock split or not, both companies look like excellent options for investors. Regeneron became a publicly traded corporation in 1991. In that time, the company hasn't conducted a single stock split. However, with the biotech performing well, especially over the past couple of years, its stock price has become quite pricey. Regeneron's shares are changing hands for about $796 as of this writing -- that's a lot for a single share of a company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,00
|-18,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.