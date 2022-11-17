|
17.11.2022 11:47:00
Stock Split Watch: Is Adobe Next?
There have been lots of stock splits this year: Amazon, Alphabet, and Tesla to name just a few. And these are no small potatoes; the combined market cap of these three companies alone exceeds $2.9 trillion.More stock splits will probably happen next year. And when it comes to tech companies that might split their stock, I have my eye on one name in particular: Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!