Stock Split Watch: Is Adobe Next?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There have been lots of stock splits this year: Amazon, Alphabet, and Tesla to name just a few. And these are no small potatoes; the combined market cap of these three companies alone exceeds $2.9 trillion.More stock splits will probably happen next year. And when it comes to tech companies that might split their stock, I have my eye on one name in particular: Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading