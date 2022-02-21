|
21.02.2022 13:03:00
Stock Split Watch: Is Amazon Next?
It's still months down the road, but it's happening to be sure: In mid-July, Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) will implement a stock split, turning every one outstanding share of the stock into 20 shares.In theory, it shouldn't matter. The stock's price will be reduced to only 1/20th of its presplit value -- tantamount to changing a $20 bill into 20 $1 bills. In reality though, the lower per-share price makes the stock feel more accessible and affordable to the masses. Like most other stock splits, this one's apt to spur some buying that may not have otherwise happened.With that as the backdrop, don't be surprised if other companies follow Alphabet's lead and start planning stock splits of their own. The most likely major name to do the deed next is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!