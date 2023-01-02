|
02.01.2023 14:35:25
Stock Split Watch: Is ASML Next?
In 2022, many tech giants -- including Amazon, Alphabet, and Tesla -- split their stocks. While stock splits don't make stocks fundamentally cheaper, their lower trading prices often attract a lot of attention from smaller retail investors who weren't previously willing to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars for a single share.One stock that might be ripe for a split in 2023 is ASML (NASDAQ: ASML), the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker that trades at around $550 per share. ASML has already split its stock four times, including 2-for-1 splits in 1997 and 1998, a 3-for-1 split in 2000, and an 8-for-9 reverse split (which was used to optimize its capital structure) in 2007.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
