14.03.2022 16:49:34
Stock-Split Watch: Is Booking Holdings Next?
Stock splits appear to have recently come back into favor. After supporting four-figure stock prices for years, both Alphabet and Amazon have announced plans for 20-for-1 stock splits in the coming months. These moves will take each stock to a nominal price of under $200 per share. It also potentially makes them eligible for consideration as a Dow Jones Industrial Average stock.Although Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is not a likely choice for the Dow, its approximate $2,000 per share price makes it a possible split candidate as well. The company's management has not publicly proposed such a split. Nonetheless, the stock's history, as well a recovery in the travel sector, highlight some reasons why a possible split may offer an added boost to the travel stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
