|
06.05.2022 11:56:00
Stock Split Watch: Is Booking Holdings Next?
Numerous companies on Wall Street have begun splitting their stock; splits don't impact the stock's fundamental valuation. They create more shares at a lower price, which is great for retail investors trying to scoop up shares without breaking the bank.Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) owns and operates numerous travel and reservation websites, including Booking.com, Priceline, and OpenTable. A survivor from the "dot-com" era in the early 2000s, Booking Holdings has steadily seen its share price grow to more than $2,100 per share.So what makes the company a candidate likely to split its stock, and what do investors need to know? I'll explain everything below.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!