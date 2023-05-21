|
Stock Split Watch: Is Booking Holdings Next?
Stock splits were all the rage on Wall Street last year, with companies like Alphabet, Amazon, and Shopify participating in the frenzy. As the stock market cooled off in the latter half of 2023, stock splits became quieter. Still, for some companies that trade at a high price, splitting their stock could make it more affordable to retail investors. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), the world's largest online travel agency, is one company that could benefit from a stock split, as it trades for roughly $2,650 per share. Let's explore what happens when a company splits its stock and whether Booking Holdings might do it.A stock split refers to the process in which a company increases the number of its outstanding shares while maintaining the same market capitalization. If a company decides to split the stock you own, the value of your investment will remain unaffected; only the number of shares will be adjusted.Continue reading
