|
20.01.2024 17:15:00
Stock-Split Watch: Is Broadcom Next?
Share prices of semiconductor giant Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) gained a remarkable 91% in the past year, which may seem a tad surprising at first if we put the company's relatively slower growth in perspective.After all, Broadcom's revenue in its fiscal 2023 (which ended on Oct. 29, 2023) increased only 8% to $35.8 billion. Its earnings, on the other hand, increased 12% to $42.25 per share. However, Broadcom's recently completed $69 billion acquisition of cloud computing and virtualization company VMware and its potential in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market seem to have fueled the stock's run-up in the past year.But after that red-hot rally, Broadcom shares are now priced at just over $1,100, close to the top of their 52-week range. This could give rise to a scenario in which Broadcom management could consider a stock split.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
