Stock Split Watch: Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Next?

Stock splits are fashionable again. Many of the country's most valuable companies have executed stock splits, lowering their per-share prices by simply distributing more shares to existing investors.And we're not done yet. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) could be the next big name to go this route. There are now just 10 U.S.-listed stocks trading in four figures. Stock splits and market sell-offs have thinned the herd of investments trading north of $1,000. Some of the high-priced stocks have no intention of orchestrating a lower share price, but a good argument could be made for the Baron of Burritos to go the stock-split route. Let's see why the move makes sense for Chipotle.