Stock Split Watch: Is Costco Next?

Stock splits don't change anything about the value of the underlying company. But many high-flying technology companies have used that approach to lower the per-share price of their stocks. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) may not be a sexy technology company, but investors who look for stock-split stocks should be keeping eyes on the value-oriented warehouse retailer anyway. That's because its shares have jumped 25% so far in 2023, and Costco might just be next company to split its stock. Well-known tech names, including Tesla and Apple, have performed stock splits in the last three years. More recently, others including Google parent Alphabet as well as Amazon have also split their stocks about a year ago.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel