Stock-Split Watch: Is GE Vernova Next?

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) has been an extremely successful spinoff. The company's stock has surged about sevenfold since separating from General Electric (GE) in April 2024. The spinoff enabled management to focus intently on the energy segments without distraction from other legacy GE businesses.

The resulting strong stock performance came from a surging backlog of orders, while management expanded profit margins, generating massive free cash flow. With the stock recently trading above $1,000 per share after a more than 50% gain this year, now may be the time for GE Vernova to split its stock, which would lower the share price, increase the number of shares, and have no effect on the value of an individual's shares.

Several large companies, including energy drink maker Monster Beverage and online auto dealer Carvana, have executed stock splits this year. Travel technology company Booking Holdings even executed a 25-for-1 forward stock split in April, dropping the share price from over $4,000 to about $170 per share.

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