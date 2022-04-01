|
01.04.2022 14:30:00
Stock Split Watch: Is MercadoLibre Next?
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) has become notable for its stock price. One share now costs approximately $1,250 as of the time of this writing, making it one of the more expensive stocks in terms of nominal price.While far from a record, many pricier U.S. stocks such as Alphabet and Amazon have each approved stock splits. With MercadoLibre frequently compared to Amazon, one might wonder whether the Latin American e-commerce conglomerate is next.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MercadoLibre Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.