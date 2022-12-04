|
04.12.2022 14:53:00
Stock Split Watch: Is MercadoLibre Next?
Over the past year, several closely watched tech companies -- including Amazon, Alphabet, and Tesla -- have split their stocks. Those splits didn't make the stocks fundamentally cheaper, but they still generated a lot of buzz among retail investors, some of whom weren't willing to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars for a single share.However, one tech giant that has never split its high-priced stock is MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), the largest e-commerce company in Latin America. MercadoLibre went public at $18 in 2007 and soared to a peak closing price of $1,984.34 in January 2021. Now, though, it trades in the $900s. Could a stock split attract new investors to the company?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!