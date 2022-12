Stock Split Watch: Is MercadoLibre Next?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past year, several closely watched tech companies -- including Amazon, Alphabet, and Tesla -- have split their stocks. Those splits didn't make the stocks fundamentally cheaper, but they still generated a lot of buzz among retail investors, some of whom weren't willing to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars for a single share.However, one tech giant that has never split its high-priced stock is MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), the largest e-commerce company in Latin America. MercadoLibre went public at $18 in 2007 and soared to a peak closing price of $1,984.34 in January 2021. Now, though, it trades in the $900s. Could a stock split attract new investors to the company?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading