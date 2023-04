Stock Split Watch: Is MercadoLibre Next?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A wave of stock splits has come and gone in the tech industry. Among the high-profile companies that have split their stock in the last few years are Tesla, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, and Shopify.Companies tend to split their stocks after a large run-up in price or when the individual share price is high enough that the company believes it dissuades individual investors from buying the stock.One such candidate for a stock split based on those criteria is Latin American e-commerce company MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). MercadoLibre currently trades for around $1,300 per share, making it eligible for a stock split based on price as it could easily split its shares 10-for-1 and still trade at a reasonable price of $130.