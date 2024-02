Stock Split Watch: Is Meta Platforms Next?

In recent years, stock splits have become increasingly frequent on Wall Street, with companies such as Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla joining the trend. While stock splits may not drastically alter a company's valuation, they can serve a purpose, including enticing more individual investors to buy shares at a lower price.One tech company that hasn't participated so far is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), known for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. But with its shares trading near an all-time high, it could potentially benefit from a split. Let's explore further.A stock split is when a company increases the number of its outstanding shares while maintaining its market capitalization. This means that each existing shareholder receives more shares, but the total value of their investment remains unchanged.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel