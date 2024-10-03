|
03.10.2024 11:41:00
Stock-Split Watch: Is Microsoft Next?
Software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has a long history of stock splits. Its share count has been reshuffled nine times so far, and a single share from 1987 would be a basket of 288 Microsoft stubs today. But Microsoft's latest stock split took place in February of 2003. It's been three decades, and the stock is starting to look pricey. Many investors expect a tenth split fairly soon, especially since Microsoft is a member of the prestigious and price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) index. Allowing the share price to soar much higher might inspire the index managers to drop Microsoft from the component list and pick a lower-priced name instead.Or so the thinking goes. Is there any substance to that argument, though?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.10.24
|OpenAI erhält Milliardenfinanzierung: Microsoft und NVIDIA unter den Investoren (dpa-AFX)
|
01.10.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Microsoft-Aktie leichter: KI-Software Copilot kann mit Nutzern sprechen (dpa-AFX)
|
01.10.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Microsoft-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Microsoft-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones beginnt Handel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones beendet die Montagssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)