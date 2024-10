Stock-Split Watch: Is Netflix Next?

Why are stock splits so popular? Well, for starters, there's some evidence to suggest stocks perform better after a stock split. And while it's far from an established fact, investors should know that. That's to say nothing of the most obvious opportunity stock splits create: The chance for investors to buy shares at a lower price.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool