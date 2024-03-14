|
14.03.2024 14:13:00
Stock-Split Watch: Is Nvidia Next?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has had an incredible rise since the start of 2023, up around 500%. As a direct result of its huge stock price increase, the cost of one Nvidia share is nearing $1,000. This threshold may seem arbitrary, but it's actually an important milestone with a special place in the stock market's mass psychology. Therefore, management teams often consider splitting their stocks around this nice, round number. Furthermore, Nvidia's management team has a history of enacting stock splits.Is Nvidia preparing for another split? Stock splits can have both real and artificial effects. On the artificial side, you're essentially cutting the same-sized pizza into smaller slices. Investors with access to brokerages that offer fractional shares can already cut Nvidia's stock into pieces as small as they want (usually down to one-thousandth of a share).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
