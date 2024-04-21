|
21.04.2024 14:00:00
Stock-Split Watch: Is Nvidia Next?
Most of the so-called Big Techs -- the largest publicly traded technology companies --- have split their common stock in recent years. In 2022, e-commerce titan Amazon and Google parent Alphabet each had stock splits. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the leading producer of artificial intelligence (AI) chips, split its stock in 2021, and iPhone maker Apple did so the year before.The stock of one of these companies -- Nvidia -- has run up tremendously recently. It has soared largely due to powerful demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs) to accelerate the training of AI models and running of AI applications in data centers. Nvidia stock entered 2023 at $146.07 per share, and on April 19, 2024, it closed at $762.00. That's a hefty gain of 422% in 16 months.Moreover, Nvidia's lofty stock price suggests the company could split its stock again soon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
20.04.24
|Was denkt eigentlich Cathie Wood mittlerweile über die NVIDIA-Aktie - und über die Tesla-Aktie? (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Nvidia drops 10% as investors see risk in Big Tech shares (Financial Times)
|
19.04.24
|Nvidia drops 10% as investors see risk in Big Tech shares (Financial Times)
|
19.04.24
|Super Micro-Aktie zweistellig im Minus: Keine vorläufigen Zahlen - NVIDIA mit nach unten gezogen (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite beendet die Sitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)