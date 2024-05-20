|
20.05.2024 12:45:00
Stock Split Watch: Is Nvidia Next?
Ahead of Chipotle Mexican Grill's planned 50-for-1 stock split, investors may be wondering which stock could be next.One candidate is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), whose stock has skyrocketed 230% over the past year and is now hovering around $950 per share. So, let's explore why a company might split its stock, Nvidia's history of stock splits, and whether investors should buy the chipmaker.A stock split is a corporate action in which a company divides its existing shares into multiple shares, effectively increasing the outstanding shares while maintaining the same market capitalization. This results in its shareholders receiving more shares, while their ownership stake and the total value of their investment remain unchanged.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
