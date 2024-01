Stock-Split Watch: Is Palo Alto Networks Next?

Cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) split its stock in the fall of 2022. In what's called a 3-for-1 stock split, each stub of existing Palo Alto stock became three shares on Sept. 14.Fast-forward to early 2024, and Palo Alto's stock has soared 154% in 13 months. Should investors expect another stock split in 2024 as share prices move closer to the level that inspired the 2022 split? And what will it mean for investors if Palo Alto makes that move?As noted earlier, the security expert has split its stock once. Palo Alto shares closed the trading session on Sept. 14, 2022 at $546.18 per share. The next morning, the stock opened up at a split-adjusted $181.11 per share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel