Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
24.11.2025 01:20:44
Stock-Split Watch: Is Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] Next?
While 2024 offered investors a number of stock splits, this year has provided notably fewer tech companies that have elected to split their stocks. But with the market's seemingly unyielding enthusiasm for quantum computing propelling many tech stocks sharply higher in 2025, many investors have been questioning whether stock-split activity may soon resume.Over the past year, for example, Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) stock has soared more than 170%. With shares exploding higher, some investors have begun to question whether management may choose to split its stock in the near future -- but are they right to do so?Let's dig a little deeper to see how likely it is that Quantum Computing Inc. makes its way onto the stock-split calendar.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
