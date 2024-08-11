11.08.2024 10:30:00

Stock-Split Watch: Is ServiceNow Stock Next?

One of the better-performing stocks of the last few years is ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW). The company launched its initial public offering (IPO) at $18 per share in 2012, and the stock has climbed steadily to a price now topping $800 per share as of this writing.Due to that nominal price, investors are increasingly considering ServiceNow as a possible stock-split candidate. But how likely is the company to make that move? Let's take a closer look.ServiceNow is an enterprise software company. It offers software for end-to-end automation of workflows for companies operating online. It also employs tools for collaboration and development, utilizing artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics process automation, and other types of software to help businesses run more efficiently.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

