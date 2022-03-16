|
16.03.2022 11:00:00
Stock-Split Watch: Is Tesla Next?
As investors deal with inflation nearing 8%, record-high gas prices, and heartbreaking tragedy in Ukraine, a diversion to discuss something fun can be helpful. Few things excite investors more than a well-timed stock split.While a stock split does not affect the fundamental value of the investment, there are several ways the division of shares can affect the market and assist amateur investors. On March 9, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) joined Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)in announcing a 20:1 split. Amazon's announced stock split has been much anticipated and is exciting news for investors, especially in the wake of Alphabet's announcement. Amazon's stock will begin trading split-adjusted on June 6, and the Google parent's split will be effective July 15, subject to shareholder approvals. Other recent blockbuster splits have included Apple, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Intuitive Surgical. The performance of these stocks post-split has been mixed. Apple and Tesla are significantly up from their August 2020 splits, while Intuitive is down since its split in late 2021. Continue reading
