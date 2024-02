Stock-Split Watch: Is Tesla Next?

Electric vehicle, energy, and technology company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is unique. It made electric cars cool. An eccentric CEO, Elon Musk, leads it. The company has sold clothing apparel with a double meaning, aimed at poking fun at those who doubted it.But the company's relationship with shareholders might stand out most of all. It maintains a large shareholder base of individual investors and has already split its stock for them twice.A new bull market has begun, which could bode well for the share price. Should you be on the lookout for Tesla 's next stock split?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel