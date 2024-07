Stock-Split Watch: MicroStrategy Is Next

The stock market has seen plenty of stock splits in 2024. Driven higher chiefly by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and slower inflation trends, several high-priced stocks have been sliced into a larger number of smaller shares.Examples of big-name announcements so far include a 10-for-1 split of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares in early June, a 50-for-1 split in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) two weeks later, and Broadcom's (NASDAQ: AVGO) 10-for-1 split over this very weekend. This was Nvidia's second split since 2006. In contrast, the other two industry titans had never resliced their shares before.None of these stock splits added or burned any real value for shareholders. The splits merely rearranged the same total market value into a larger number of shares, reducing the price per share and making the stock more accessible.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool