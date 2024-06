Stock Splits Ahead? 3 AI Stocks Poised to Split After Nvidia

Artificial intelligence (AI) superstar stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced a stock split on May 22 this year. Share prices have climbed 36% since then. The wild success could have some other AI companies on Wall Street contemplating following suit (even if the split isn't necessarily the sole reason behind the stock's performance).Remember, a stock split doesn't change anything about the underlying business or the stock's fundamentals. It just divides the stock into more shares with proportionally lower prices and per-share financials. Companies split their stock for numerous reasons, including making shares easier to buy and sell for employees (who might get them as stock options in lieu of payment) and investors.With Nvidia finalizing its stock split on June 10, the question that naturally follows is: Which AI companies might be next for a stock split? Three Fool.com contributors identified Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) as those most likely AI stocks to split next.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel