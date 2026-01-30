Stock Yards Bancorp Aktie
Stock Yards Bank Buys $25 Million of Stock Yards Bancorp Stock
On Jan. 21, 2026, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reported a buy of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT), adding 366,475 shares in the fourth quarter in an estimated $24.6 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated Jan. 21, 2026, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 366,475 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $24.6 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. As a result, the fund's quarter-end holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp rose to 1,338,377 shares, valued at $86.93 million. The net position value increased by $18.90 million, reflecting both the share increase and stock price movement over the period.Stock Yards Bancorp is a regional financial services provider with a diversified portfolio spanning commercial banking and wealth management. The company leverages its strong community presence and comprehensive service offerings to attract a broad client base across key metropolitan areas. Its dual-segment strategy supports stable revenue streams and positions it competitively among regional banks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
