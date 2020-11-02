StockGraphy starts Digi:reBUILD, transmitting the online experience of valuable arts and cultural assets to the future by 3D digitalizing.

TOKYO, Nov. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StockGraphy Inc. starts "Digi:reBUILD", converting cultural properties and artworks into high-precision 3D for preserving them as digital assets that can be permanently experienced online.

StockGraphy has been developing technology specializing in high-precision 3D digitization of shaped objects in order to digitally preserve historically and culturally important arts, crafts and cultural properties at higher precision.

Arts and cultural properties deteriorate over years. They may deteriorate in the process of restoration.

Digi:reBUILD preserves the current appearance of cultural assets and hand them down to the future as high-precision online 3D data that anyone in the world can experience.

Digi:reBUILD is an initiative that transmits culture and history to the future.

Reconstruction to connect culture and history to the future. [reBUILD]

- Reconstruction of cultural assets -

StockGraphy reconstructs culturally valuable objects as immortal 3D digital data.

- Reconstruction of 3D digitization technology -

We have developed a technical flow that reconstructs the existing 3D digitized data and reproduces its detailed surface information as further refined 3D data. It is an original technique, materialized by carefully repeating reconstruction between three-dimensionalization and two-dimensionalization (flattening) for realizing higher definition.

High-definition 3D digitization technology

We have developed an original method for generating extremely high-definition 3D data with the goal of the digitization of arts, craft and cultural assets.

In our technology, even fine irregularities or texture of target objects can be converted into data, and will be presented to you in more graspable condition than in the real objects.

3D data conversion x Online experience

Digi:reBUILD allows you to view 3D digitized works through your smartphone, PC or Mac. On the screen, you can move the work as if you had the real thing at hand, or you can zoom it up and check the details. You can experience all by just a click of the web link with no apps.

A little application of online experience: AR - Augmented Reality -

3D data appears in the actual space through the screen of the smartphone. AR can also be experienced by clicking the web link. Also, AR can make the objects appear life-size.

What you can do with 3D data, not just "online experience"

- Better grasp of one element by deleting others -

For example, by deleting the color element as shown in the image below, you can get a better grasp of unevenness or gloss of the object, which is difficult to catch when shown with color. This is one of the benefits of 3D digitization.

About inquiries and consultation on 3D digitization: Digi:reBUILD

For inquiries regarding work requests, please contact the following URL.

https://www.stockgraphy.com/#contact

About 3D Digital Transformation

StockGraphy proposes "3D Digital Transformation" for digitalization of your business and cultural activities.

https://www.stockgraphy.com/3ddx

