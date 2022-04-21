Stockland Reports Solid Operational Metrics Across Commercial Property Portfolio In Q3

(RTTNews) - Stockland Corp. Ltd. (SGP.AX, STKAF.PK), an Australian property company, said that solid operational metrics across the Commercial Property portfolio, with 95% rent collection for the third quarter of 2022 and high occupancy levels maintained. Commercial Property leasing spreads remained positive over the quarter.

In Residential, Masterplanned communities sales volumes of 1,562 in third-quarter were in line with expectations, reflecting the trade out of key projects in NSW as well as the timing of new project launches skewed to the fourth quarter of 2022.

In Commercial Property, total comparable sales rose by 2.8% in third-quarter of 2022, while comparable Specialty sales rose by 1.5%.

The Logistics portfolio continued to deliver strong operational metrics in third quarter of 2022, with both rent collection and portfolio occupancy at 99.0%.

Stockland still expects fiscal year 2022 FFO per security to be in the range of 35.1-35.6 cents. The company said expects distribution per security to be within its target payout ratio of 75% to 85% of FFO.

The company noted that current market conditions remain uncertain. All forward looking statements, including fiscal year 2022 earnings guidance, remain subject to no material deterioration in current market conditions and the continued recovery from COVID-19 restrictions.