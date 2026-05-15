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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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15.05.2026 12:12:00
Stocks Are Near All-Time Highs: Is Now a Bad Time to Invest?
The market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) setting new highs throughout May. If you think you missed your opportunity when the market bottomed in late March, don't fret. The market hitting new all-time highs is not particularly rare and should not change your investment strategy. And if you are thinking of waiting for the next dip, I'd think again.According to a J.P. Morgan study, since 1950, the S&P 500 has hit an all-time high on about 7% of trading days. Meanwhile, nearly a third of the time, the market never trades lower after hitting those highs. This means there is a great chance that investing today will be a profitable endeavor, and of course, the longer your holding period, the better the odds. There is also a big opportunity cost from waiting for a stock market dip that may never come. In addition, even if you were able to correctly predict the next market correction, you'd have to correctly predict the right time to get back in. The market's best days are often after big sell-offs, and if you hesitate to get in, you'll be leaving a lot of gains on the table.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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