Stocks Fall Wednesday as UiPath, Expensify Disappoint on Guidance

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market finally took a break on Wednesday from its string of big wins. Wall Street remained hopeful for favorable resolutions on key issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine, but that didn't stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) from giving up some ground after an impressive rally over the past few weeks.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading