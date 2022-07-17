|
Stocks May Be Sinking -- but I'm Still Investing Anyway
It would be more than fair to say that the first six and a half months of 2022 haven't been pretty from an investor's perspective. Not only are major indexes down, but the tech sector has been hit notably hard since the start of the year.As such, many investors are sitting on big losses in their portfolio. I should know -- I'm one of them.When I last checked my portfolio, I saw that it was down about 30% year to date. And while that was jarring, I'm trying to put things in perspective.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
