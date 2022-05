Stocks on Sale: Is Salesforce a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It can be scary to invest during a bear market. For seven straight weeks now, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has moved lower in price, the first time that's happened since 2001. Nevertheless, seasoned investors know that downturns can be a great time to buy stocks. While some speculative stocks will languish for months or years to come, others (particularly those with solid fundamentals) will recover from the recent downturn.The trick is separating the wheat from the chaff. Which companies will bounce back, and which will not? One way to determine this is to look for good companies with an established business model. Let's examine one such name: Salesforce (NYSE: CRM).Continue reading