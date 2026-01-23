Greenland CorpShs Aktie
WKN DE: 765929 / ISIN: US39530P3091
|
23.01.2026 02:56:50
Stocks Shake Off Trump Greenland Uncertainty With a Fresh TACO Trade Rally
Stocks continued to rally on Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief over the detente with Greenland.After threatening to take over the Danish territory either by force or coercion, President Trump backed off as it appeared that the U.S and Europe had reached an understanding on Greenland. Trump had proposed a 10% tariff on eight European countries, but that's off the table after an agreement that seems to allow the U.S. to own small pieces of land in Greenland, on which it can build military bases. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
