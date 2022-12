Stocks to Be Thankful for and Stocks to Avoid

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analysts Ron Gross and Jason Moser discuss topics including:In addition, we revisit our conversation with Scott Galloway, author of the best-selling book Adrift: America in 100 Charts, and discuss a potential rebranding for nuclear energy, as well as which CEO has created the most shareholder value.Finally, Jason and Ron share two stocks on their radar: Ametek and Taiwan Semiconductor.Continue reading