Stocks to Buy Now and How to Navigate a Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today, I discuss the best stocks to buy now in a bear market and what I'm doing with my money. CPI inflation data comes out on October 13th, and the market will react accordingly. Watch the below video to see how I'm navigating the storm with my long-term investing portfolio.*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of October 12, 2022. The video was published on October 12, 2022.Continue reading