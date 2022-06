Stocks to watch: AEM, CFM, QT Vascular

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Jun 17):AEM Holdings (AEM): The provider of semiconductor and electronics testing solutions announced on Thursday that it is expanding its operations in Singapore, Malaysia and the US. AEM said the expansion will double its manufacturing space in the 3 countries and create over 300 additional jobs. AEM shares closed flat at S$4.20 after the announcement.