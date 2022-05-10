Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Keppel Corp, Keppel DC Reit, CSE Global

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (May 10):Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit): The real estate investment trust (Reit) proposed to acquire 7 logistic properties in Chicago, Illinois, United States for S$133.2 million. The proposed deal is expected to increase and diversify Ascendas Reit’s exposure to logistics properties in the US and across its portfolio, its manager said on Tuesday. Units of Ascendas Reit closed S$0.02 or 0.7 per cent lower at S$2.79 on Monday.