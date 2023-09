Stocks to watch: CDL, Keppel Reit, Olam, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Lion Asiapac, Enviro-Hub

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Sep 4): City Developments Limited (CDL): The property developer announced on Thursday that it had acquired a hotel in Osaka, Japan for 8.5 billion yen (S$78.5 million). Located in the city’s Shinsaibashi district, it marks the developer’s third hotel acquisition of 2023. CDL believes the hotel is “well-placed to benefit from the positive market recovery momentum amid robust demand from international visitors”. Shares of CDL ended 0.6 per cent or S$0.04 lower at S$6.68 after the announcement. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel