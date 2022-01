Stocks to Watch, Cool Tech From CES, and What's Going on With the Nasdaq

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Motley Fool analysts Ron Gross and Jason Moser analyze what's happening with stocks, the potential for Federal Reserve responses, and the mindset investors need right now. They also share some stocks they believe are looking more attractive right now due to their underlying business strength and future potential.Other headlines covered in this podcast include:Plus, they discuss portfolio strategies, what to look for in an S-1 filing, and some of the weirdest new tech introduced at the recent CES in Las Vegas.Continue reading