06.05.2022 02:45:51
Stocks to watch: FLCT, SIA Engineering, AEM, Aims Apac Reit, Oceanus
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (May 6):Frasers Logistics and Commercial Trust (FLCT): The real estate investment trust (Reit) on Friday posted a 1.3 per cent rise in distribution per unit (DPU) to S$0.0385 for its first half ended Mar 31, 2022. Revenue also increased, up 1.7 per cent to S$235.7 million for the half-year period. Units of FLCT closed S$0.02 or 1.4 per cent higher at S$1.45 on Thursday.SIA Engineering Co (SIAEC): The maintenance arm of Singapore Airlines on Thursday <a href="/companies-markets/sia-engineering-co-h2-earnings-rebound-on-one-time-tax-writeback-wage-support" target="_blank">posted a net profit of S$42.6 million for the 6 months</a> ended Mar 31, as earnings rebounded on a writeback of associates’ tax provisions. But, the board warned of risks to its business outlook, despite early signs of recovery as SIAEC was still ringing up operating losses, with its full-year bottom line sustained only by “substantial government wage support”. Shares closed flat on Thursday at S$2.66, before the results were released. AEM Holdings: The mainboard-listed electronics provider on Thursday <a href="/companies-markets/aem-q1-net-profit-more-than-triples-to-s408m-on-the-back-of-record-quarterly" target="_blank">reported S$40.8 million in net profit</a> for its first quarter ended Mar 31, 2022, more than tripling from its S$13.3 million profit recorded for the year-ago period. AEM recorded quarterly revenue of S$261.9 million, which was the highest in the group’s history, up from S$80.2 million a year ago. Shares of AEM closed 0.4 per cent or S$0.02 higher at S$4.84, before the announcement.Aims Apac Reit: The Reit’s manager on Friday said it is in exclusive due diligence to acquire Avaya House, an office property located in Macquarie Park in Sydney, Australia. It noted that no binding agreement has been entered into and there is no certainty that the Reit would acquire the property. The counter closed 0.7 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$1.41 on Thursday.Oceanus Group: Oceanus Group’s subsidiary, Oceanus Media Global, has<a href="/companies-markets/oceanus-unit-sets-up-s5m-futurealistic-studio-to-boost-headcount-over-next-2-years" target="_blank"> set up a S$5 million futurealistic studio</a> that will help businesses create customised immersive media productions, the company announced on Thursday. The company is also looking to boost its current staff size of 50 by at least 50 per cent over the next 2 years. Shares of Oceanus closed flat at S$0.017 on Thursday, after the announcement. Boustead Project: The real estate player announced on Thursday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, BP Vietnam Development, has <a href="/companies-markets/boustead-projects-to-beef-up-real-estate-presence-in-vietnam-through-joint-venture" target="_blank">entered into a strategic collaboration</a> with Khai Toan Joint Stock Company to acquire, develop and own a portfolio of logistics and industrial properties in Vietnam. The move will strengthen Boustead Projects’ business presence in Vietnam. Shares of Boustead Projects closed flat at S$0.955 on Thursday before the announcement.Keong Hong: The mainboard-listed construction company<a href="/companies-markets/keong-hong-warns-of-expected-h1-net-loss-blames-virus-related-business-conditions" target="_blank"> warned of an expected net loss</a> for the 6 months to Mar 31, 2022, the board said in a profit guidance on Thursday. The expected first-half net loss was attributed “mainly to the continuation of labour shortages and rising business costs due to the Covid-19 pandemic”. Shares of Keong Hong last traded on Wednesday at S$0.375, before the latest update.
