Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, Seatrium, SingLand, Raffles Medical, Hong Leong Finance

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Feb 26):Great Eastern: The insurance arm of OCBC reported on Monday a 13 per cent fall in H2 profit of S$337.4 million on the year. Earnings per share for the period stood at S$0.71, down 13 per cent from S$0.82 in the year-ago period. The board proposed a final dividend of S$0.40, which will be payable on May 17 upon shareholders' approval at the annual general meeting. The counter closed Friday down 0.3 per cent or S$0.05 to S$18.24.Seatrium: The group on Monday reported a wider second-half net loss of S$1.7 billion compared to a net loss of S$118.3 million in the same period last year. It also proposed a 20-to-1 share consolidation exercise. Separately, the group announced it reached in-principle settlement agreements with Brazilian authorities to pay 670.7 million reais (S$182.4 million), with a further provision of S$82.4 million for indemnity to Keppel Corporation, in relation to Operation Car Wash. Shares of Seatrium ended Friday down S$0.007 or 7 per cent at S$0.093.