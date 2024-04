Stocks to watch: GuocoLand, City Developments Ltd

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Apr 5): GuocoLand : Its joint venture with Hong Leong Holdings is the sole bidder for an Upper Thomson Road plot in the latest state tender that closed on Thursday. The two property developers offered around S$780 million or S$904.60 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) – a land rate 8 per cent lower than that of Lentor Central. Shares of GuocoLand closed up S$0.01 or 0.7 per cent at S$1.51, before the news. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel