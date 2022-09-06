|
06.09.2022 02:53:26
Stocks to watch: Keppel, Sembcorp, AEM, Watches.com, Incredible Holdings
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Sep 6): Keppel Corp: A unit of the mainboard-listed group, Keppel Land, <a href="https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/companies-markets/keppel-land-to-acquir... target="_blank">will acquire from its joint venture partner</a> a 4 per cent stake in Kingsdale Development, which owns 80 per cent of the Spring City Golf & Lake Resort in Kunming, China. Romeo, a unit of Keppel Land, will pay US$6 million for the stake, Keppel Corp said in a Monday board filing. Shares of Keppel closed at S$7.41 on Monday, up 0.1 per cent or S$0.01.Sembcorp Industries: Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Utilities, <a href="https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/companies-markets/sembcorp-industries-t... target="_blank">has agreed to sell its </a>100 per cent stake in its India-based coal power unit for 117 billion rupees (S$2.1 billion) to Tanweer Infrastructure, it said on Monday. The transaction will improve Sembcorp’s leverage ratios. For instance, on a pro forma basis, debt to Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for H1 would fall to 4.9 times from 5 times. Shares of Sembcorp closed at S$3.33 on Monday, up 0.3 per cent or S$0.01. AEM Holdings: The semiconductor solutions provider disclosed on Monday that<a href="https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/companies-markets/aem-suffers-it-breach... target="_blank"> it suffered a recent IT breach </a>that resulted in unauthorised access to its network. AEM has since contained the incident and prevented further unauthorised access, it said, adding that the business remains operational. Shares of AEM ended Monday at S$4.47, down 1.3 per cent or S$0.06.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AEM Holdings Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AEM Holdings Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street zum Handelsende im Plus -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt drehte am Mittwoch ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf ebenfalls wettmachen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte in Grün. In Fernost ging es für die meisten Märkte abwärts.