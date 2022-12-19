|
19.12.2022 01:21:22
Stocks to watch: Keppel, SingPost, ValueMax, GSH, Hong Leong Asia
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Dec 19): Keppel Corporation: Its subsidiaries are jointly acquiring a 15-storey office tower in Seoul at a purchase price of 220 billion won (S$228.7 million). The group on Monday said it intends to carry out asset enhancement initiatives to expand the building’s leasable office space, as well as refurbish existing spaces to enhance the property’s value. Shares of Keppel ended Friday S$0.12 or 1.6 per cent down at S$7.33.
