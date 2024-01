Stocks to watch: MPACT, MLT, Keppel Reit, Clint, CLCT, CDLHT, OUE Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Jan 30):Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT): The trust’s distribution per unit (DPU) fell 9.1 per cent to S$0.022 for its third quarter ended Dec 31, 2023. Gross revenue was up 0.8 per cent to S$241.6 million for the quarter, from S$239.8 million previously, said the manager on Monday. Units of MPACT closed 1.4 per cent or S$0.02 lower at S$1.39, before the announcement. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel