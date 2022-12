Stocks to watch: Olam Group, Trek 2000

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Dec 6): Olam Group : Its food, feed and fibre operating business Olam Agri has secured a US$2 billion bridge financing facility to support the group’s reorganisation plan, which was announced in January 2020. The 18-month bridge loan facility may also be used for general corporate purposes, Olam Agri said. Shares of Olam Group closed unchanged at S$1.43 on Monday, before the news.