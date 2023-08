Stocks to watch: Prudential, Shangri-La Asia, Olam, Penguin International

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Aug 31): Prudential : The insurance-focused group on Wednesday reported net profit of US$1.2 billion for the first half-year ended June 2023, as it benefited from a rebound in Chinese investors buying insurance products in Hong Kong. By geography, profit contribution from Singapore fell significantly. Shares of Prudential on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) ended unchanged at US$10.01, after the news. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel