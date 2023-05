Stocks to watch: Seatrium, Thai Beverage, OCBC, First Resources, StarHub, AEM, Bumitama Agri

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (May 12): Seatrium: The group on Friday announced a net order book of S$20 billion for the year to date following the confirmation of multiple projects. The completion of the projects is likely to bolster the group’s financial performance, said Seatrium in its first quarter business update. Shares of Seatrium closed down 3.1 per cent or S$0.004 at S$0.126 on Thursday.